Jessica Alba Opens Up About Life as a Working Mom With Three Kids

Jessica Alba is a busy woman!

While celebrating recent announcements for The Honest Company, including new and improved diapers, a collaboration with Sugarfina, and brand ambassador Ayesha Curry, E! News caught up with the co-founder of the consumer goods franchise to discuss how she balances everything going on at home and in the office.

Jessica and her husband, Cash Warren, are the proud parents of daughters Honor Warren, 10, and Haven Warren, 7, and son Hayes Warren, 9 months. The actress says raising three kids has taught her "the art of multitasking, but also really being in the moment and being present." Though things can get hectic between mom duties and work, she also recognizes how valuable that one-on-one time is with loved ones, saying, "It's so important."



In fact, now that the girls are older, they have been taking more responsibility around the house to help their parents.