Chelsea Peretti Leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine During Season 6

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 10:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC

Chelsea Peretti is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Peretti took to Twitter to announce her exit from the comedy which is poised to make its official NBC debut sometime during midseason.

"B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn't mean I won't ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation," she said in a series of tweets.

Peretti went on to say Emmy Rossum, who recently announced her exit from Shameless, said it best and tweeted Rossum's farewell letter with the parts relevant to Peretti's exit bolded. See it below.

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Walked Away From Hit Shows

Peretti has been with the cast since Brooklyn Nine-Nine started on Fox in 2013. She and husband Jordan Peele welcomed a son in 2017.

Viewers will see Peretti's fan-favorite character Gina Linetti again when the comedy makes its debut on NBC, she is expected to exit sometime during the sixth season and as Peretti said, you haven't seen the last of her.

"From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create this show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti to be part of it, and she always will be. She has brought so much to her amazing, hilarious, unique portrayal of Gina Linetti, which is not surprising since she is one of the funniest people in history," series co-creator Dan Goor said in a statement released on Twitter. "We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as 'The human embodiment of the 100 emoji.' While it's sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn't the last we'll see of Gina Linetti. I mean, she got run over by a friction' bus, and she only missed like a week of work.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which follows an NYPD police precinct, also stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Andrew Braugher, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brooklyn Nine-Nine , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

"Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Cast Reveals the Celebrities They'd Like to Eat in a Zombie Apocalypse

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trailer Introduces Viewers to the New World of Sabrina Spellman

Which "Walking Dead" Star Wants to Eat Norman Reedus?!

Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med

It's Life and Death on NBC's Epic Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med Crossover

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.