Dua Lipa Dishes on New Music and Dream Collaborations

Dua Lipa's first studio album has been ranked among the best of 2017—and she is just getting started.
In recent years, the 23-year-old London-born songstress has become a breakout star with the success of her eponymous album. She's shown little sign of slowing down as she's been touring since 2016, is back in the studio working on her second record and is about to release a "complete edition" of Dua Lipa on October 19. In addition to the original hit tracks, that album will also contain three new songs—"Want To," "Running" and "Kiss and Make Up," the latter of which is a fresh collaboration with K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK.
"They were songs that I was performing for a very long time," Lipa told E! News at the Grammy Museum's "Spotlight: Dua Lipa" exhibit. However, the star hadn't quite found how she wanted the studio versions of the tracks to sound, so she didn't include them on her first album. Now, as a bit of a present to her fans, she and her team rearranged the two songs and added her new collaboration with BLACKPINK to the deluxe edition coming in just a few weeks. "It felt right and I felt like it was kind of like a parting gift to this whole era," she said.
Meanwhile, fans have been clamoring for new music from the artist and she recently answered with two singles, "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris and "Electricity" with Diplo and Mark Ronson.
"Both 'One Kiss' and I feel 'Electricity' definitely go down kind of a different route to what I've had on my first album and I feel like it's a good bridge between my first album and what's to come for the next album," she told E! News. "I can't even say it out loud because it feels really crazy that it's already come to that point that I'm kind of already back in the studio."
With plenty of new tunes on the horizon, Lipa, who collected several MTV Video Music Award nominations this year and took home two Brit Awards in 2017, is also up for a 2018 American Music Award for New Artist of the Year next week and will grace the stage as one of the night's performers.
On the topic of her music's success on the charts, Lipa said, "I feel so grateful for those because it gives me the opportunity to tour more and meet fans all over the world and that's kind of been my main goal. I've always wanted my music to do well. I just never really knew how it would do. You never know what to expect and so it's been such a wonderful surprise."
As for more surprises, there are a few stars the songstress hopes to work with one day.
"There are so many incredible artists. I'd love to collaboratate with Pink. I would love to collaborate with Frank Ocean. I would love to collaborate with Alicia Keys," she said. "There are just so many artists that I admire so much and I feel like something that I want to do with collaborations is always try and work with people who do something maybe a bit more different to what I do or something that would bring something new to the table...It's always interesting because I don't know what's going to come next."
