Kate Middleton Has the Best Response to a Child Asking Why She's Being Photographed

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 9:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get ready for cuteness overload.

Kate Middleton had an adorable interaction with a young girl on Tuesday during her first royal engagement since her maternity leave.

While visiting with a few school children at Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, the Duchess of Cambridge came in contact with a child who asked her why the nearby photographers were taking her picture.

"They're picturing you!" Kate insisted while holding the young girl's hand. "You're special."

It should come as no surprise that the royal knew exactly what to say. After all, she shares three young children with Prince William: Prince George (5), Princess Charlotte (3) and Prince Louis (5 months).

The duchess wasn't afraid to get down and dirty during her visit, either. Kate helped the school children of St. Augustine's Primary School plant some seeds and retrieve water to help the plants grow. She also participated in a bug hunt and told the teachers she spends "hours" hunting for spiders with her own children.

Read

Kate Middleton Is Back From Maternity Leave With a Fresh Haircut

In addition, she joined in for some outdoor story time with the children of St. Stephen's CE Primary School and helped the kids collect leaves to make crowns. A young student gave the duchess a laugh as she held a purple cup between her teeth.

 

Luckily, the royal dressed just right for the occasion. She donned a laid-back Fjällräven green jacket that was layered over a sweater and brown biker jeans by Zara. She also sported her 14-year-old pair of Penelope Chilvers tassel boots. She even debuted a new, shorter haircut. 

The young children seemed to know they were in the presence of royalty, too.

"They're not that shy, but they do know she's a princess," said Zoe Stroud, the interim head at Sayers Croft.

Kate isn't the only royal that's been busy. William also recently took a work trip to Africa, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a visit to Sussex.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sussex Visit

Meghan Markle Finds a Piece of Her Old Life During Visit to Sussex With Prince Harry

Mindy Kaling, Meghan Markle

Mindy Kaling Hopes Meghan Markle Will Help Throw Daughter Katherine's 1st Birthday Party

Kate Middleton, Sayers Croft Forest School Visit

Kate Middleton Is Back From Maternity Leave With a Fresh Haircut

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Engaged

Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank May Not Receive a Royal Title

Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle's Family Feud May Finally Be Coming to an End

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.