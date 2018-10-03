Anna Faris Deletes Photo After Body Shamers Criticize Her Appearance

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 9:35 AM
Anna Faris has no time for body shamers, which is why she decided to take down an Instagram photo after receiving cruel comments about her appearance.
The Mom star took to social media on Tuesday to post a pre-show picture, taken by her Unqualified podcast assistant Michael Sherman. "Having pre-show jitters- so glad Michael Sherman captured it- also I eventually decided to put on pants," Faris captioned the photo, which showed her gripping a trashcan while wearing a long black shirt, knee-high boots and what appears to be nude bike shorts.
According to TMZ, Faris deleted the photo 15 minutes after posting it after receiving a number of critical comments, including one that read, "You look so unhealthy, eat."
Faris has yet to post again on any of her social media platforms since deleting the photo and has not made any statement publicly about the body shaming comments.
It appears that Faris might've been backstage at The Talk when the photo was taken. The actress was a guest on Tuesday's episode of the show, where she talked about dropping off her son, Jack Pratt, at kindergarten with her ex, Chris Pratt.
"Here's the thing, I feel really guilty that I wasn't more anxious," the actress said. "Because it feels like all the other parents were very anxious and the kindergarten teachers are like, 'Ah, is everything going to be OK?' And I felt like...can't we just drop him off?"
"Chris and I walked him there and we were trying to not transfer any, you know, hint of anxiety, not that I was having it," Faris laughed. "He just ran in and he was like, 'Bye guys!' But it was that funny mom guilt feeling of like, I feel like this should emotionally tug at me more than it is."
Faris and Pratt announced their split in Aug. 2017 after eight years of marriage.
