Expect her to provide a similar boost to the patronages she chooses as well. The charity cookbook she supported as her first royal project is already a bestseller, she makes waves simply by shutting a car door and should one wonder about the effect she has on fellow Brits they need look no further than yesterday's trip to Sussex where she was heartily embraced by an adoring fan.

With all eyes trained on her, the UN Women's Advocate is carefully considering which causes to champion. "She's interested in getting involved in youth-focused charities, which can incorporate a broad spectrum of her interests," an insider tells E! News. Of utmost importance are those that focus on female empowerment, Royal Foundation CEO Heggessey told People: "She's a very smart woman, and I think she will find her royal voice in a way that suits her personality."

Sources predict that much like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana she will hone in on just a select few charities. "Diana put in so much time with the organizations she worked with," a source told Us Weekly of her dedication to just six charities. (By contrast, Kate lists 14 patronages on her official website.) For Meghan, predicts another insider, "it will be the same thing as Diana—more time with smaller organizations that she can truly help grow and that she can grow with at the same time." (On that list: the Diana Award, an organization that strives to continue the princess' legacy with the help of mentoring programs and anti-bullying initiatives.)