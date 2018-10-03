Characters on The Walking Dead often meet their maker in two ways: shot by a human (either after being bit or just for nefarious reasons) or eaten by zombies. Much of the cast has been dealing with the undead for nine years now, so they've had time to think about this very important question: Which celebrity would they want to eat if they were a zombie?

"Oh goodness," Christian Serratos, Rosita on the show, said when E! News posed that question. "I guess I'd eat my fellow cast members because I just love them so much I'd want to devour them."

Callan McAuliffe, Alden on The Walking Dead, said his choice was Jessica Alba for a long time, but he's changed his mind lately. "Now I think it's [Leonardo DiCaprio]," he said. "Just for the story of the thing, you know? Put it on my Instagram: ‘I ate DiCaprio.'"