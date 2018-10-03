Watch Jamie Dornan Get Soaking Wet for a Good Cause

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 6:17 AM

Jamie Dornan, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jamie Dornan isn't afraid to get soaked and sexy for a good cause. 

The Fifty Shades star appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and helped raise $10,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by playing "Oops My Water Broke."

Here's how the game worked: Ellen DeGeneres and audience member Whitney Albright took turns pulling away sticks holding up a bunch of water balloons while Dornan sat underneath. As DeGeneres and Albright removed the stick barricade, water balloons started to fall—leaving the actor a little wet (and a bit chilly).

"It's nice of you to warm it up," he quipped after the first few splashes.

However, it wasn't until the end of the game that all of the balloons came tumbling down and Dornan got absolutely soaked.

Still, the experience was totally worth it for Dornan as it resulted in Ulta Beauty making the $10,000 donation. The game also meant a lot to Albright, who has several breast cancer survivors in her family. 

Watch the video to see Dornan play the game.

Read

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About Mother's Pancreatic Cancer Death: ''You Never Get Over It''

In addition to doing the good deed, Dornan watched DeGeneres' sexy farewell tribute to his character Christian Grey.

He also opened up being a father to his two young children: Dulcie and Elva. The actor said he's planning a disco party for Dulcie's fifth birthday party and revealed he dressed up as Tigger for her last two Winnie-the-Pooh parties.

 

To see the full interview, tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

