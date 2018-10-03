For the first time together, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the place that inspired their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set out on a royal tour of their namesake county on Wednesday beginning with Chichester, West Sussex, where throngs of excited residents awaited the couple's arrival.

Donning a light camel Armani coat layered over a dark green Hugo Boss pencil skirt and matching button-down green shirt by And Other Stories with nude Stuart Weitzman pumps, the former American actress was a bit reminiscent of her past Suits character Rachel Zane in her business casual ensemble. However, the new royal was focused on her duties as duchess as she embraced the excited crowds in a walkabout with Prince Harry.

After being greeted by The couple were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, and mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell, the two met with citizens of all ages, including groups of schoolchildren, and Harry even nearly came nose to nose with a dog.