Imagine Gisele Bündchen's surprise when, two months into her relationship with Tom Brady, he broke the news that his ex-girlfriend of two years, Bridget Moynahan, was having his baby.

In her just published memoir Lessons, the Brazilian supermodel recalls the fateful day in which her now-husband delivered the shocking news and reveals how it actually made them stronger.

But first, Gisele dedicates the book to her kids—Jack Moynahan, 11, Benjamin Brady, 8, and Vivian Brady, 5—writing, "Thank you for your love, for being the light of my life, for being the most incredible teachers and allowing me to travel on new roads, discovering deeper meanings and purpose. You are my inspiration every day to do all I can to make the world a better place."

In the chapter entitled "Know Thyself," Gisele recalls how she met the quarterback on a blind date in December 2006. "I learned quickly that he was a warrior in his sport, pro football. What surprised me, and what I fell most in live with over time was his kindness, gentleness, his sweetness. Tom was and is a solid character. He was as close to his parents and sisters as I am to mine, and I could tell he was very loving and had strong family values. It took me no time to realize he would be a good family man." At the time, both of their careers were in "high gear," something the couple bonded over. "His goal, he told me, was to play for 10 more years and retire, then he wanted to focus on having a family," she writes. As she was 26 years old, "That sounded like a great plan, as I also felt I still had so much I wanted to accomplish in my career."

"But life unfolds in unexpected ways," Gisele writes. "The only constant is change."