by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 7:39 AM
It's officially the season of the witch and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is taking full advantage of that with the release of a brand-new trailer. And this isn't just any trailer, the full preview above is pretty twisty. It's safe to say the characters are the only similarities to Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.
Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka is the new Sabrina Spellman. Once again, Sabrina's birthday is a big factor in the spooky series. Will she go down the path of the witches or stay with her human friends? She can't decide and therein lies the conflict.
"I'm not an evil person," Shipka's Sabrina says. "But these are desperate times."
In addition to Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood and Tati Gabrielle as Prudence.
"Girls, girls, let's not be catty bitches," Gomez's Madam Satan says in the trailer above, with an expert cut to what we can only assume is Salem, the cat.
All eyes are on Sabrina once again.
"My name is Sabrina Spellman and I will not sign it way," Sabrina says.
Get acquainted with the new world of Sabrina Spellman in the trailer above. Be sure to stick around to the end to see something happen between Aunt Hild and Aunt Zelda that never would've happened in the original series.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Friday, Oct. 26 on Netflix.
