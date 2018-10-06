8 Former Celeb Couples Who Attended the American Music Awards Together

The 2018 American Music Awards are almost here!
In just a few days, Tracee Ellis Ross will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to host the annual ceremony, honoring music's top artists. Over the years, the award show has been a place where celeb couples have enjoyed a date night. Back in 2001, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake walked the red carpet together in matching denim outfits. The following year, the world was shocked when the couple decided to call it quits.
As we get closer to this year's award show, we're looking back at former celeb couples who attended the AMAs together. While these couples may not still be together, their iconic award show photos will live on forever. Let's take a trip down memory lane with the list below!
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey: Back in 2003, Newlyweds couple Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey attended the American Music Awards together and struck a pose backstage. Simpson and Lachey, who tied the knot in 2002, announced their split in Nov. 2005 after three years of marriage. Simpson filed for divorce the following month.
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale: Prior to their split, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale attended the 2006 American Music Awards together. The couple, who share three kids together, called it quits in 2015 after 13 years of marriage.
"While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," the couple said in a statement at the time. "To that end, we respectfully request privacy from the media during this time."
Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks: Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough and country singer Chuck Wicks posed for a photo together at the AMAs gifting lounge in Nov. 2008. The couple split a year later, shortly after competing on DWTS together.
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony: Musical couple Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony attended the 2009 AMAs together, where they took photos backstage. In July 2011, Lopez and Anthony called it quits, shortly after their seventh wedding anniversary.
"We have decided to end our marriage," the couple said in a statement to E! News at the time. "This was a very difficult decision. We have come to amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time."
Lopez and Anthony, who share twins Emme and Max, tied the knot in June 2004.
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: Back in 2011, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber channeled old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet at the AMAs. The couple would go on to have an on-off relationship for many years, until most recently calling it quits in March 2018.
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo: In 2012, Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo walked the red carpet together at the AMAs. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in early 2012, called it quits in Sept. 2014.
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill: While at the 2015 AMAs, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill posed for photos together. In early 2017, Minaj confirmed that she and her beau had split. "To confirm, yes I am single," she tweeted. "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u."
Watch the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.