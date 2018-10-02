A Fashion Icon Is Born: Lady Gaga's Crazy-Epic Looks from the A Star Is Born Press Tour

Lady Gaga just used the A Star Is Born press tour to prove her status as a fashion icon.

From the infamous meat dress to now, Mother Monster has a bold style with unexpected twists and turns that will keep you on your toes. When she dresses for the red carpet, she appears in more than a pretty dress and flawless makeup—she creates a story with look that transports you into a fantasy. Fashion, for her, is another means for storytelling.

With A Star Is Born hitting theaters this Friday, the American Horror Story actress has a story to tell, and she, along with in-house stylist Tom Eerebout, have laid it out using her red carpet clothing.

Check out her best looks below! 

ESC: Lady Gaga

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Glamour Queen

For the Los Angeles premiere, the pop star brings classic glamour to the red carpet with a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown and Bulgari jewelry.

ESC: Lady Gaga

George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF

Dark Romance

The American Horror Story actress wears a Giorgio Armani dress that combines a veil and the puff sleeve trend to create a look that will invite you into the star's dark fantasy.

ESC: Lady Gaga

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Medieval Muse

The pop star goes all the way back in time to bring a very unexpected look from Alexander McQueen to the premiere of A Star Is Born in the UK.

ESC: Lady Gaga

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Feather and Fairy Tales

The singer attends the Venice Film Festival in a sensational feathered gown from Valentino Haute Couture.

ESC: Lady Gaga

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Audi

Twisted Pink

Mother Monster places a retro twist on every component of her ensemble. Between the two-toned Giorgio Armani Privé gown, the Chopard drop earrings, sparkling hat and platform shoes, this outfit will make you stare in awe.

ESC: Lady Gaga

Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

Velvet Vision

The star brings the elegance of the French twist to the forefront, completing her retro style with a one-shoulder Ralph & Russo dress.

