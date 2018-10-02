"I think the hardest part of this job is the emotional toll it takes on you as a producer or a crew member to walk this life with your cast member," co-executive producer KiKi Malone said when addressing Catelynn's miscarriage in season seven. In the episodes, we saw Catelynn talking open and honestly about her suicidal thoughts with her producer, Kerthy Fix, who later went to Tyler about the conversation, comforting him as he broke down.

"It's so brutal to care about these people in that way and not be able to fix it," KiKi, whose been with the couple for nine years, said.

Watching the premiere then, it was almost bizarre to see that same producer Kerthy, along with Kristen, informally interviewing Bristol and Dakota about their relationship, which she doesn't have a full grasp on because she hasn't been there with Bristol throughout the ups and downs of their marriage and his struggles with PTSD. At one point while talking to Dakota and his father, Mike, she even said, "Can I switch topics a little?"

It's a completely different dynamic than viewers have previously seen between a producer and a cast member on the show.