1. She Found the "Wrong" Boyfriend: After arriving in Nashville, Jessie still felt insecure from her high school days where she was consistently bullied. "Isolated and insecure, I was the perfect target for the wrong boyfriend," Jessie writes about Angelo, a previous boyfriend whose name she changed for the book. "He was one of the many music producers I was introduced to when I first arrived in Nashville."

Writing about the "bad relationship," Jessie says that he was "trying to keep me down," but at the time she was "so mixed up and lost I would have done practically anything he told me to."

2. She Was "Kicked Off" the Jonas Brother Tour: Amid her bad relationship with Angelo, Jessie's career was taking off, but she "didn't like the direction" her label was taking her in. "For my debut album, they positioned me as a pop music vixen, a guy's girl, someone who did not appeal to women," Jessie writes. "My career was 'taking off.' So much so that I landed the spot opening for the Jonas Brothers, who were huge at the time. And yet ultimately I found myself underneath the stage in a New Jersey arena, crying by myself right before I was about to perform. I was supposed to be having the time of my life, but the reality couldn't have been further from that."

Jessie goes on to share that she ultimately "got kicked off" the Jonas Brothers tour because "the concertgoers were mostly girls and, well, girls hated me."