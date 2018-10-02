These stars remember their first time.

A group of Hollywood's silver screen superheroes put on a different kind of cape when they sat down to recall their first time for anyone watching—their first time voting, that is.

The famous faces—among them Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle and Chadwick Boseman—kicked off the clip by recalling where they first cast their votes.

"I was nervous," Johansson said. "Mine was in a church," Cheadle recalled.

"I mean, I didn't know how to do it," Mark Ruffalo explained.