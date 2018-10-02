Avengers: Infinity War Stars Recall Their "First Time" in Hilarious Voting PSA

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scarlett Johansson, Voting PSA

YouTube

These stars remember their first time. 

A group of Hollywood's silver screen superheroes put on a different kind of cape when they sat down to recall their first time for anyone watching—their first time voting, that is. 

The famous faces—among them Chris EvansScarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle and Chadwick Boseman—kicked off the clip by recalling where they first cast their votes. 

"I was nervous," Johansson said. "Mine was in a church," Cheadle recalled. 

"I mean, I didn't know how to do it," Mark Ruffalo explained. 

Photos

Celebrities Hit the Polls and Vote

"My first time with a woman was 2016," Evans recalled, referencing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. "It felt good, but it ended badly."

As Cheadle noted, "My parents weren't allowed to do it until 1965, so I do it every chance I get."

"Let's rise up, register and let our voices be heard," Boseman encouraged. 

The hilarious PSA, organized by March For Our Lives in partnership with We Stand United, is meant to encourage all Americans and particularly young, first-time voters to register and participate in the November 6 midterm elections. 

"While the video may make you laugh, the message is clear. No matter how or where you do it, all that matters is on November 6th we need all Americans to register and vote on Election Day," March For Our Lives Co-Founder Delaney Tarr said in a statement. "Our generation has the power to be heard all across America. We need every single American to join us in the fight."

"Every single American has the chance to be a superhero—in real life. Every single person has the chance to stand up for what they believe in, all they have to do is vote! We are excited to join We Stand United, to highlight this crucial responsibility," March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg said in a statement. "This year's election will shape our country for years to come, and we want to make sure that all young Americans are ready for their first time in the ballot box. This election is too important to sit on the sidelines."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Politics , Scarlett Johansson , Mark Ruffalo , Chris Evans , Don Cheadle , Chadwick Boseman , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Naomi Watts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Chris Evans, Kanye West, Lana Del Rey

Chris Evans, Lana Del Rey and Others Criticize Kanye West's Politics

Kanye West, SNL

Kanye West Booed as He Gives Pro-Trump Speech on SNL Stage

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano Expresses Support for Sexual Assault Survivors During Capitol Hill Speech

Barbra Streisand Talks New Album, Politics and More

Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2018

Lili Reinhart and More Celebrities Join #WhyIDidn'tReport Movement

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.