Getting her groove back.

On this week's all-new Total Divas, Nattie Neidhart was left shaken up after a wardrobe malfunction caused her to accidentally reveal her private parts to a WWE audience. To make matters worse, "the epic wardrobe malfunction" went viral after a fan captured a picture of the snafu.

This negative press left Nattie particularly on edge as she was slated to start a big storyline with Ronda Rousey.

"Everybody's joking around, but I'm supposed to be starting a huge storyline with Ronda," the WWE veteran vented to her loved ones. "And I'm not even gonna be taken seriously because all everybody's thinking about when they see me is literally seeing my entire crotch."

Neidhart's spirits were further squashed when her mother bought her a pile of oversized panties.

"I just can't get over these pictures of me," Jim Neidhart's daughter confessed to Nia Jax ahead of a match. "I've spent my entire career trying to make sure that I never have a DUI or a drug test failure."