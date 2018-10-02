This Is Us has a new mystery going with the flashforward reveals featuring old Randall (Sterling K. Brown), adult Tess (Iantha Richardson) and old Toby (Chris Sullivan)…and viewers didn't get any further information about that in the second episode of season three, "A Philadelphia Story." Nor did viewers learn more about the mystery man Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) kissed after her first date with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Instead, viewers were treated to a somber hour featuring the grieving Pearsons of the past and the struggling, arguing Pearsons of the present, with seeds planted for future drama.

Throughout the episode, flashbacks featured teenage Kevin, Randall and Kate grieving the loss of their father in different ways. Kate with her eating, Kevin with drinking and Randall, Randall seemed fine, until he opened his eyes to the pain Rebecca struggled with on a daily basis.