Melania Trump Steps Out in $2,000 Dress for Hospital Tour in Africa

Melania Trump traveled to Ghana on Tuesday for her first major international solo trip as First Lady of the United States.

The president's spouse stepped off the plane in a red and white striped shirtdress by Céline and a pair of white Manolo Blahnik heels. A similar version of the dress was found on luxury consignment company The RealReal and has an estimated retail value of $2,300.

According to NBC News, Trump was welcomed to the West African nation with dancing, drumming and a group of children waving U.S. and Ghanaian flags. The news outlet also claimed the First Lady accepted a bouquet from a young girl.

After greeting the well-wishers, Trump headed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital. Per The New York Times, Trump learned how babies are cared for at the facility and toured the hospital's wings. She also reportedly handed out teddy bears wrapped in baby blankets.