Jake Gyllenhaal Basically Professes His Love for Ryan Reynolds

"The remarkable success of Deadpool may have shocked the suits who took a chance on financing that ragtag superhero movie, but for the people who know and love Ryan, it was no surprise that the whole damn world rallied as soon as it had the chance to really see him: all of the edges and darkness, the crackerjack wit borne from a lifetime of sensitivity and sadness, and against all odds, the openness," Gyllenhaal wrote.

"But make no mistake about it: For all of the effortlessness that Ryan projects, the man works tirelessly. He writes all night so he can be present for his kids and wife all day (and thanks to Aviation gin, he can pull off the latter)," Gyllenhaal told readers, giving a nod to Reynolds' wife Blake Lively and their two daughters James Reynolds, 3, and Inez Reynolds, 2.

"So often — too often — the wildly talented people of our world funnel the lion's share of their energy into their work, but as good a writer and comedian as Ryan is, he is a better friend and father and husband," Gyllenhaal concluded. "And that, for me, is the true mark of power."