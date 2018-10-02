by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 11:00 AM
The Good Place is no stranger to twists. You know, like the twist where it was revealed Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) were in hell (aka the Bad Place) the whole time. And the twist when you thought they'd actually get into the Good Place, but instead were brought back to life. Yeah, twists like that.
Now that they're back alive on Earth in season three, there's a new twist—Adam Scott is back. Scott played the nefarious demon Trevor in the first season of the NBC comedy. What's he doing there on Earth? Why he's there to throw a wrench into Michael's (Ted Danson) plans, of course!
"Trevor is a diabolical, sadistic agent of evil," Michael says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "He might just be the single most dangerous creature in the universe."
"Who wants lemon bars?! It's my nana's recipe and they are just sinful. Love them on my lips, hate them on my hips if you know what I mean," Trevor says.
If lemon bars are evil, then send us to the Bad Place!
The revived souls are back on earth, together, thanks to some meddling by Michael. They've all had near-death experiences (Michael saved them from the events that ended their mortal lives originally) and are together to learn how to be better, hopefully, and successfully complete the test set out by Gen (Maya Rudolph). But, again, twists. Trevor is there thanks to Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) and that can only mean trouble. Just look at the glare he gives Eleanor.
It looks like Trevor's involvement will force Michael to make some drastic measures in order to save his grand scheme.
See what happens when The Good Place airs Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. on NBC.
