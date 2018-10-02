The Good Place is no stranger to twists. You know, like the twist where it was revealed Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) were in hell (aka the Bad Place) the whole time. And the twist when you thought they'd actually get into the Good Place, but instead were brought back to life. Yeah, twists like that.

Now that they're back alive on Earth in season three, there's a new twist—Adam Scott is back. Scott played the nefarious demon Trevor in the first season of the NBC comedy. What's he doing there on Earth? Why he's there to throw a wrench into Michael's (Ted Danson) plans, of course!

"Trevor is a diabolical, sadistic agent of evil," Michael says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "He might just be the single most dangerous creature in the universe."