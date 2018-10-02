LOL! Jameela Jamil Accidentally Used Her Roommate's Vibrator as a Hair Curler

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 6:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jameela Jamil, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Jameela Jamil has a style tip for landing the role: accidentally use a vibrator to curl your hair. 

She's learned this from experience. The Good Place star revealed to Seth Meyers Monday night on Late Night that she was getting ready for her audition for the NBC show when she unintentionally tested out a new tool. 

"I've never curled my hair before...other people have always done it for me," she said with a laugh. "Because of that, I'm not familiar with the utensils."

However, at the time, she lived with a model who owned some, so Jamil helped herself to one in her room. 

"I went into her room. I found a box—it said hair tong on it. I opened it. The box was pink. The hair tong was pink," she described, noting that it was wireless and had "ridges."

"Gosh, technology has really come a long way," she noted. So, with her hair in place along the ridges, the actress hit a button, though the outcome was not what she was looking for. 

The tool started rotating instead. "I realized not soon enough that I am curling my hair with a penis," she quipped. 

Photos

Editor's Pick: Best Products for Naturally Curly Hair

However, the story has a less embarrassing silver lining. "I almost missed the audition because I had to rewash my hair because of all the...penis on it," she said. "It almost actually broke the show for me."

As the star continued, "Because I was made late, I think I was so out of my mind with nerves. I went all the way through to the other side that I was able to weirdly power through the audition and then I got it, so curl your hair with a dildo!"

Check out the clip above to see the stealthy way her roommate hid the vibrator. 

"She's going to murder me for telling you this story, so can you hide me?" Jamil requested. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Seth Meyers , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Engaged

Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank May Not Receive a Royal Title

Harry Styles, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

From the Stage to the Street, PCAs Style Star Finalist Harry Styles Is Always Camera Ready

Tiffani Thiessen, Jennifer Aniston

The One Where Tiffani Thiessen Was Almost Rachel on Friends

Selma Blair, Katie Holmes, Dawsons Creek

Amazing TV Roles That Almost Went to Other Actors

Taylor Swift, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift to Open the 2018 American Music Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.