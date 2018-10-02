Taylor Swift to Open the 2018 American Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC

Taylor Swift just gave fans one more reason to tune in for the 2018 American Music Awards.

In a pre-taped video that aired on Good Morning America Tuesday (and she subsequently shared on social media), Swift announced she will be making a special appearance during the annual ceremony. "Good Morning, America. It's Taylor," the singer began. "I just wanted to say I'm going to be opening up the American music Awards with a performance. So, I wanted to..."

Before she could finish her sentence, Taylor's cat, Meredith, began to walk away.

"Don't get too excited about it," Swift said. "My, God."

On Good Morning America, Michael Strahan joked, "It looks like the cast doesn't care about Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards, but we do, of course. It's very exciting." Swift is nominated in four categories this year: Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (Reputation) and Tour of the Year (Reputation Stadium Tour).

Read

American Music Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

"I Did Something Bad" is the fourth single off Swift's multi-platinum Reputation album, after "Look What You Made Me Do," "End Game (feat. Future and Ed Sheeran) and "Delicate."

Swift joins previously announced performers Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid (Eastside"); Ciara and Missy Elliot ("Level Up" and "Dose"); Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin ("I Like It"); Mariah Carey ("With You"); Imagine Dragons ("Natural"); Dua Lipa (Electricity"); Panic! at the Disco ("Bohemian Rhapsody"); Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign ("Psycho"); and Carrie Underwood (TBD). The show will also include a tribute to Aretha Franklin by Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans (with musical director Ricky Minor).

To date, Swift has received 19 awards from 25 nominations.

Tracee Ellis Ross will host the show on ABC Oct. 9, live from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , 2018 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Naomi Watts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Scarlett Johansson, Voting PSA

Avengers: Infinity War Stars Recall Their "First Time" in Hilarious Voting PSA

Taylor Swift, Jacob

Taylor Swift Meets 8-Year-Old Boy With Autism Who She Helped Get a Service Dog

Jessica Alba's "E! News" Interview - Sneak Peek

Sneak Peek: Heather Dubrow Raids Other People's Kitchens

Michael B. Jordan, Vanity Fair

Michael B. Jordan Outlines His Plan to Take Over Hollywood

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.