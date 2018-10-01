Stone continued to describe her separation anxiety from her mom, who was present in the audience. "I couldn't go to friends' houses," she told Dr. Koplewicz.

She joked, "As you can see, it's gotten better. I swear!"

Later on after her first panic attack, the Maniac star began attending therapy, where she was diagnosed with generalized anxiety and panic disorder. Her therapist, however, never told her that's what she was diagnosed with and Stone is thankful for that. She confirmed Dr. Koplewicz's assessment that being in therapy was "embarrassing or shameful" for her.

"I am very grateful I didn't know that I had a disorder," she said. "I wanted to be an actor and there weren't a lot of actors who spoke about having panic attacks."

She kept most of those experiences within the confines of her home and discussed them mostly with her family. When she was in therapy, she wrote a staple-bound book called I Am More Than My Anxiety, where she could draw pictures and recalled it being "helpful." Her mom still has it.

Stone elaborated on I Am More Than My Anxiety in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone. She said, "I drew a little green monster on my shoulder that speaks to me in my ear and tells me all these things that aren't true. And every time I listen to it, it grows bigger. If I listen to it enough, it crushes me. But if I turn my head and keep doing what I'm doing—let it speak to me, but don't give it the credit it needs—then it shrinks down and fades away."