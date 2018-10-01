Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Reveals ''Resentment'' For Catelynn Lowell on Season Premiere

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 8:01 PM

Teen Mom OG is back and there is more drama than ever.

Tonight's season premiere has Catelynn and Tyler picking up from where last season left off, with Catelynn in rehab for the second time and Tyler watching Nova back at home. Things have been difficult for Tyler, who feels "totally sucked dry" and "bitter" over the situation he is in.

With Catelynn in treatment, Nova and Tyler are feeling her absence, and even Catelynn's horse seems to miss her. Nova is obviously distraught when Catelynn Facetimes them and subsequently has to hang up to watch a movie. 

Tyler and his family are seemingly growing tired of Catelynn's treatment, after Catelynn says she skipped a few classes to take a nap. He worries he is losing empathy for Catelynn, which prompts him to visit a therapist.

He explains to the therapist, "I also felt like as a husband we should have discussed this as a family before you just packed your bags and went."

"There was no consideration I guess, but that's just how it is," he concludes. 

Photos

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

Bristol Palin

Courtesy of MTV

He questions if they were supposed to be together, because he hasn't been happy "for a couple of years."

Meanwhile, Bristol Palinmade her debut on the season premiere, with husband Dakota who has been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder from his days in the service.

In their debut appearance, Dakota accuses Bristol of being insensitive to his illness, while Bristol says she doesn't understand the difference between him being a "d--k" or him being anxious. "I'm a punching bag for everything he goes through internally," Bristol tells the producers. Their conversation ends abruptly when Dakota leaves the house and Bristol, making fans wonder what happens next.

Teen Mom OG returns next Monday at 9 p.m. on MTV.

TAGS/ Catelynn Lowell , Teen Mom , Bristol Palin , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
