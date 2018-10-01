Teen Mom OG is back and there is more drama than ever.

Tonight's season premiere has Catelynn and Tyler picking up from where last season left off, with Catelynn in rehab for the second time and Tyler watching Nova back at home. Things have been difficult for Tyler, who feels "totally sucked dry" and "bitter" over the situation he is in.

With Catelynn in treatment, Nova and Tyler are feeling her absence, and even Catelynn's horse seems to miss her. Nova is obviously distraught when Catelynn Facetimes them and subsequently has to hang up to watch a movie.

Tyler and his family are seemingly growing tired of Catelynn's treatment, after Catelynn says she skipped a few classes to take a nap. He worries he is losing empathy for Catelynn, which prompts him to visit a therapist.

He explains to the therapist, "I also felt like as a husband we should have discussed this as a family before you just packed your bags and went."

"There was no consideration I guess, but that's just how it is," he concludes.