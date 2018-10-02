Ewan McGregor thinks he is giving too much in spousal support to his estranged wife, and now he's putting it in writing.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the actor and his estranged wife, Eve, establish that McGregor has been "voluntarily contributing to the living expenses" for Eve and their minor children, since he was not ordered to pay child or spousal support. However, both Eve and Ewan disagree over whether or not his payments were sufficient enough. Ewan argues his monetary support did "exceed what should have been his support obligation," whereas Eve believes they "were less than what her support payments should have been."

The pair initiated divorce proceedings in January, after ending their 22 year relationship in May of last year. In their divorce filing, McGregor requested joint custody of their kids Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk.

Then, in October, Ewan was seen kissing his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who also split from her husband of seven years in May.