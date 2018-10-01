12 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 5:04 PM

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Here's the thing: What wedding guest dress you wear largely depends on what type of celebration you're attending.

Outdoors? You're going to want something long sleeve. But if you're cheersing in Vegas, something sparkly is a must. Maxi or mini? Well that depends on what time of day it is and how casual the vibe is.

One thing you can control is the price. Listen, we're all for picking out a nice dress and splurging every once in a while, but wedding season is upon us people. And, well, as the saying goes: We're not made of money. 

So for all the types of weddings you have the pleasure of attending this season—here are some options that won't make you scream.

Kimono Sleeve Floral Dress

BUY IT:  Leith Kimono Sleeve Floral Dress, $69

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

BUY IT:  BB Dakota Westerly Dress, $69

Bell Sleeve Midi Dress

BUY IT:  Leith Bell Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress, $89 

Hot Pink Maxi Dress

BUY IT:  NBD Helen Gown, $93

Floral Wrap Dress

BUY IT:  Free Press Floral Wrap Dress, $40

Tunic Dress

BUY IT:  Free People Gemma Tunic Dress, $76

Strappless Black Gown

BUY IT: NBD Laurel Canyon Gown, $96

Sequin Mini Dress

BUY IT:  Dress the Population Zoe Plunge Sequin Velvet Body-Con Dress, $99

Blsuh V-Neck Gown

BUY IT:  Lovers + Friends Madeline Gown, $78

Powder Blue Maxi Dress

BUY IT: Majorelle Nadea Gown, $93 

Mesh Dress

BUY IT:  Majorelle Jackson Dress, $82 

Pretty Sleeve Dress

BUY IT:  Free Press Pretty Sleeve Dress, $37

