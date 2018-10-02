When it comes to fall beauty, celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak is ahead of the curve.

Over the course of several weeks, the beauty professional has demonstrated new ways to keep your look fresh, no matter the weather. Most recently, she created Emma Stone's soft waves, featuring fresh yellow-to-red roses, which she wore to the NYC premiere of The Favourite. The look is striking against the star's red tresses, similar to the look Mara created for The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer in honor of the Emmys.

"She wore a black and white sequined Louis Vutton Dress," Mara told E! News, referring to Emma's look. "We wanted to play with it a bit and have fun. It was Emma's joint idea with all of us. We wanted to make the hair and makeup playful...The movie takes place in the 1700s. The hair and makeup in the film is elaborate, which inspired my creation."

The added flowers, however, were inspired by the runway.

"At the recent NYFW, I was inspired by Rodarte," Mara continued. "I wanted to implement all of these styles. There was fresh flowers in all of the hairstyles, and that was kind of a bit of a theme I knew I wanted to use. They wired a lot of fresh flowers and I just loved it."