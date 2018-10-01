Jessica Biel loves her husband and she isn't afraid to show it, especially on Instagram.

On Monday, Justin Timberlake uploaded a photo of himself staring intently at his computer screen as he sits on a large brown leather chair. He looks dressed and ready to go for the fall weather as he dons a knit beanie, long-sleeve shirt and slacks. The caption revealed that he's working on a book: "Doing work...on my book." He looks as if he's focusing on writing the next great American novel.

His ever-supportive wife approved of his writing and commended his work ethic in a rather cheeky Instagram comment. "My wordsmith at work," she wrote. "Always in awe of your big.... brain." She added an emoji of a face blowing a kiss.

The "Say Something" singer's upcoming book—also his first—is called Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See In Front of Me. According to his site, the book will "give readers a peek into Timberlake's creative process through an intimate collection of images from his personal archives that range from childhood to present day." It hits bookstores and the web on Oct. 30.