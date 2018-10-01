The Walking Dead Season 9 Is "Exciting," "Heartbreaking" and "Back to Basics"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 2:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There are changes afoot for The Walking Dead. The zombie apocalypse drama is returning for its ninth season on Sunday, Oct. 7 with a new showrunner, Angela Kang, and an ever-expanding cast. There's also a little cast shakeup already announced: Andrew Lincoln, Rick Grimes, will depart the show.

"With each season, we just get bigger, badder, more brave and bold," The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos told E! News about the AMC drama's upcoming ninth season. "I feel like with Angela Kang we're going to have a whole new feel, it's a lot more western—there's a lot more hope and a lot more people. We're going to meet a lot of interesting people this year. It's going to be fun."

Photos

Ranking The Walking Dead's Most Important Deaths

The Walking Dead

AMC

Western was a recurring thematic buzzword when E! News caught up with The Walking Dead cast at the season nine premiere. Other descriptors include…

Danai Gurira: "Powerful, gut-wrenching and deep."
Tom Payne: "Back to basics."
Nadia Hilker: "Women, badass, female power."
Ross Marquand: "Breakdown, chaos, bloody."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan deemed the new season "exciting, different, heartbreaking."

"I think it's a totally different tone this year than what we've seen—It really is a throwback to, I think, what the show started off being. It feels a little bit like a Western. Heartbreaking for reasons that you'll find out and reasons, some that you know, and interesting in that I think the story is really kind of kicked up…Getting out of Alexandria a little bit and seeing these characters out on the road a little bit is a good feel," Morgan said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast, including Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead season nine premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Walking Dead , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Norman Reedus , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Danai Gurira
Latest News
David Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Manifest

Josh Dallas Loves His Manifest Cast, But Boy Does He Miss Working with Wife Ginnifer Goodwin

Keri Russell, Felicity, Haircut

On-Set Romances, Shocking Scandals and Casting Secrets: Behind-the-Scenes of Felicity, 20 Years Later

"TWD" Stars Describe Season 9 in 3 Words

Danai Gurira Is "Floored" About Being a PCAs Finalist

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Character for Final Season

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.