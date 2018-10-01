Happy birthday, Julie Andrews! The Oscar winner is celebrating her 83rd birthday today.

In honor of her special day, Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to share a photo with Andrews from their film The Princess Diaries. Along with the photo, Hathaway also sent her co-star a sweet message.

"The importance of grace; The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility Always, To everyone, (No exceptions); The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden; How far choosing gratitude can get you...If I know anything about any of this, It's because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning," Hathaway wrote. "Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal. All my love, Annie."