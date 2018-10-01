Kaia Gerber has gone from an It Girl to that girl.

Today, luxury makeup brand, YSL Beauté, announced that the 17-year-old model is their new Makeup Ambassador. In the role, Cindy Crawford's daughter will star in campaigns for Rouge Volupté Shine—an oil-infused lipstick that offers bright pigments with a smooth, gloss-like finish—as well as the highlighting pen Touche Éclat and Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils.

"To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, color and makeup," Kaia said in a statement. "I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive while being so luxurious and cool!"

For the beauty brand, who asked Zoë Kravitz to join its family last year, Kaia's youthful edge, marked by tiny glasses, Dickie's pants and new ways to wear classic pieces continues to tell YSL Beauté's story of trendsetters who aren't afraid to be bold and beautiful.