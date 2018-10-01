This mom and dad are back together—well, at least for the day.

Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her ex Roger Matthews, from whom she filed for divorce earlier this month, reunited over the weekend for a sweet family outing. The parents to 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson spent Sunday with their daughter and another youngster at a show for the Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J.

The group took in the show and happily posed for photos with an array of characters as part of their VIP experience. In one snap shared by Matthews, the two appeared in the same picture, though on opposite sides.

"Good day with the Disney JR squad," he captioned the photo. "Thanks Mom for putting it together."