Ciara Worked Out 3 Times a Day After Giving Birth to Daughter Sienna

Victor Demarchelier
Ciara is opening up about her health and fitness routine.
The stunning "Dose" singer is on the cover of Cosmopolitan's November issue, in which she opens up about everything from her ambition to dealing with trolls to her workout routine after giving birth to baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson last year. Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their daughter Sienna in April 2017, she also shares a 4-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex, Future.
After giving birth to Sienna, Ciara tells Cosmo she hit the gym up to three times a day.
"It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night," she tells the magazine. "It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know."
With a seventh album on the way, Ciara continues to deliver hits for her fans, like her latest song "Dose," which dropped last month. Talking about her ambition with Cosmo, Ciara shares, "I never thought, I can't be because of the color of my skin, I can't be because of my gender. No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire. The more resources, the more you can do. But I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mom. It's cool to want to do all these creative things, but it's no good to gain the world if you lose your soul."
Victor Demarchelier
Ciara also shares that she was inspired by Destiny's Child after watching them perform on a morning news show.
"They were killing it, and I just went, 'This is what I want to do. I'm gonna be an entertainer,'" she recalls. "The first goal I wrote down was to get discovered. The second was to sell 3 to 4 million records. Third, have longevity."
As a result of all of her success, Ciara has to deal with unwanted attention from trolls online. So how does she deal with it?
"When someone comes for you and you didn't send for them, you keep your eye on the prize," she tells Cosmo. "I know what my mission is. I know what I'm hoping for and working hard for every day. And that's my focus. I'm not going to let people steal my joy. I move on. New day, new opportunity, new energy, let's go."
Cosmo's November issue hits newsstands on Oct. 9.
