Weddings, babies, Tokyo trips—The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 has all of that and more.

The full trailer for the upcoming season features all the drama and happy news, from Porsha Williams announcing her pregnancy, to Eva Marcille having major wedding issues. In between all of that, there are lap dances, open relationship declarations, cancer battles, possibly more than one marriage, and samurai sword fights.

"At the rate we're going, we're going to be married soon," Cynthia Bailey says about her new man. "Did I say soon?"

Series veteran NeNe Leakes is back for another season, with cameras capturing her husband Gregg's battle with cancer.