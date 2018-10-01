Here's some news that's as sweet as a Georgia peach: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is engaged to her boyfriend, Dennis McKinley.

A number of Real Housewives of Atlanta Instagram fan pages posted pictures of Porsha smiling and bending her hand with a giant diamond ring on full display. A source confirmed the engagement to E! News, and said we'll see Dennis pop the question on an episode of the show.

It's been a big month for the Housewives star and Dennis. On Sept. 19, Porsha announced on Instagram that she's pregnant. "I am happy, healthy... and pregnant!" she wrote. According to People, the reality TV star had a miscarriage six years ago. "I've had a miscarriage before in my past, which I've also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy," she told the magazine.

Porsha explained that the baby news "came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together."

Ever since Porsha's pregnancy announcement, the model has been posting photos across social media of her growing baby bump and her eagerness to meet her little baby.