Love didn't cost a thing at Jennifer Lopez's final performance of her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. Well, except for the price of a ticket.

J.Lo ended her 3-year All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood and her last show was as star-studded as ever. Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, supported her nonstop (we'll get to that later), but an additional former significant other made an appearance at her performance. Sean "Diddy" Combs and the singer dated from 1999-2001, but there's no bad blood between the exes now.

Diddy arrived at J.Lo's show and was greeting by screaming fans who waved and took photos of the rapper as he entered. Fans, understandably, went wild at his presence. The exes hugged it out and caught up at her All I Have after party.

An audience member told E! News, "J.Lo shouted out various celebrities during a portion of the show." According to this eyewitness, she usually asks the audience where they're from, and this time, "specifically asked for a New Yorker" and then mentioned Diddy was in the house.