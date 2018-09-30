Prince William Meets Prince William During Africa Trip

Prince William, meet Prince William.

Last week, the Duke of Cambridge began a royal tour of Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya to learn more about wildlife conservation in Africa. This weekend, he visited the Kenyan town of Kinamba presented a local soccer team with Aston Villa football club shirts. The duke, a big fan of the team and president of Britain's Football Association, met a player named Prince William.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the royal William giving his namesake a hug.

"William meets Prince William — The Duke of Cambridge met his namesake at Kinamba, before presenting him with an @AVFCOfficial shirt #PartOfThePride," the palace tweeted.