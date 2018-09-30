Teddi Mellencamp is the real deal, according to one famous client.

Just a couple of months after hiring The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star as her accountability coach, Tori Spelling has nothing but positive reviews.

"Teddi and I met through a mutual friend. With my other four kids, the weight came off—I worked at it but it came off relatively easy. The weight after my fifth child, after Beau, didn't happen," she explained to E! News exclusively at this weekend's UniCon 2018—The Unicorn Mom's Convention. "I felt kind of stuck in the weight world."

She continued, "I started working with Teddi and it's been life changing. My confidence is like through the roof. "

So could this mean Tori will be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sooner rather than later? Not so fast!