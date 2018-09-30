Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding to Brad Falchuk

Upon arrival, guests enjoyed cocktails as a string quartet played. The attendees were then ushered to a separate tent area in front of the house for the ceremony. Some were transported by golf carts.

The ceremony began around 5 p.m. Gwyneth and Brad exchanged vows inside a tent under an archway adorned with greenery and surrounded by glowing lanterns. The two wanted to say their vows under a huge tree in the front yard of the house and had the tent staged there.

The reception was held in another tent in the home's backyard and resembled an elegant dinner party. Guests sat at two long, dark wood tables adorned with tall votive candles and floral arrangements made up of ivory and wine colored blooms. There was live music during dinner.

On Sunday afternoon, Paltrow shared on Instagram a photo of her and Falchuk's hands, sporting matching, plain wedding bands.