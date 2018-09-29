Chris Martin Assures Global Citizen Festival Attendees They're "All Safe" After Fence Collapses

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 5:25 PM

Global Citizen Festival NYC

Chris Martin tried to calm the crowd on Saturday night at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City after panic ensued due to a fence barrier collapse.

Not long after Cardi B and before Janet Jackson's performance at the concert, a fence barrier collapsed. "It's chaos," an eyewitness told E! News. The Coldplay singer attempted to reassure the emotional crowd bu explaining what transpired. "What happened is a barrier fell down," he said. "Of course it caused people to frightened, but nobody is trying to hurt anybody."

Martin then called up NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly to confirm. O'Reilly said, "Everyone relax, calm down. It was a barrier collapse. There were no shots fired."

When the "Fix You" singer got the microphone back, he tried lightening the mood a bit. He said, "If you want to come back and you're not too frightened by Hugh Jackman's huge muscles and you wanna come back, this is the time. Slowly, gently, kindly to each other."

Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and More to Perform at 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Andrew Kirk, the Global Director, Public Relations, Corporate Communications and Scripting for Global Citizens told E! News, "We did have a minor incident. A barrier collapsed and it made a noise...Police say no cause for alarm."

NYPD tweeted about the incident and confirmed Chief O'Reilly's news.. "There were NO SHOTS FIRED at #GlobalCitizenFestival. The sound was a fallen barrier," the department wrote.

NYPD's counterterrorism Twitter account said the same message and encouraged everyone to "remain calm."

The noise and type of event most likely reminded many people of the Las Vegas shooting that happened almost a year ago to the day during Jason Aldeans performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

E! News will continue to update this post.

