G-Eazy Professes His Love for Halsey as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Italy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 2:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

G-Eazy paid tribute to his "queen" Halsey on Instagram on her 24th birthday, as the two celebrated it together with a romantic trip to Italy.

The 29-year-old rapper and the singer, who duet on "Him & I," had broken up early this summer following a one-year relationship. A month ago, they showed PDA onstage and on Instagram, signaling a reconciliation.

"Happy birthday to this one," G-Eazy wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I love you so so so much and I always will."

The two began their trip to Italy earlier this week. The rapper shared three photos from their visit—two of Halsey posing and one of him and the singer embracing while standing in front of a private jet. A day earlier, both he and Halsey had posted on their Instagram Stories videos taken on a gondola ride in one of the city of Venice's many canals.

Photos

Halsey and G-Eazy's Cutest Moments

"I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you'll ever know," G-Eazy wrote. "You're the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby."

"Best birthday ever," Halsey commented.

On Saturday, Halsey posted on Instagram a photo of G-Eazy sitting in a wine cellar at the Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, Italy.

"It's my birthday," she wrote.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halsey , G-Eazy , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth

How Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth Feel About Exes Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs Together

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have Wedding Rehearsal Dinner at Jerry Seinfeld's Home

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Quietly Joins Joe Alwyn at His Movie Premiere

Thomas Ravenel, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Here's What Ashley Jacobs Thinks of Thomas Ravenel's Arrest

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann

Here's Proof Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann Are So in Love After All These Years

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.