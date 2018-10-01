Your favorite beauty brands are dropping all of the products you need for fall and winter this month.

Believe or not, the holidays are just around the corner. Thus, makeup, hair and skin-care companies are releasing products to help you battle the cold, slay at holiday parties and give epic beauty surprises to your friends and family.

Over the course of the month, you'll find new shades of Rihanna's cult-favorite Stunna Lip Paint (See: Unveil, a brown hue, in the photo above). Kim Kardashian is rumored to drop a collection in honor of her 38th birthday (stay tuned for more on the launch). Brands like Bath and Body Works are bringing you holiday scents. And, stores are releasing their holiday gift collections.

It's an exciting month in beauty that you don't want to miss.