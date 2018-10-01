Rihanna's New Lip Paints Are Coming to a Store Near You and More October Beauty Launches

Your favorite beauty brands are dropping all of the products you need for fall and winter this month.

Believe or not, the holidays are just around the corner. Thus, makeup, hair and skin-care companies are releasing products to help you battle the cold, slay at holiday parties and give epic beauty surprises to your friends and family. 

Over the course of the month, you'll find new shades of Rihanna's cult-favorite Stunna Lip Paint (See: Unveil, a brown hue, in the photo above). Kim Kardashian is rumored to drop a collection in honor of her 38th birthday (stay tuned for more on the launch). Brands like Bath and Body Works are bringing you holiday scents. And, stores are releasing their holiday gift collections. 

It's an exciting month in beauty that you don't want to miss.

Be the first to know about epic launches by scrolling through the gallery below!

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint

Rihanna is adding new shades to the Stunna Lip Paint collection. Uncuffed (a pink-mauve hue), Unbutton (a peach color) and Unveil (a deep chocolate-y shade) are universally flattering hues inspired by fall. 

Launch Date: Available now online and in Sephora stores on October 1

Price: $24

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Jane Iredale Purple Rain Eyeshadow Kit

The makeup brand is releasing its fall palette, complete with jewel-toned hues. The small golden compact's hues promise to be crease-free and buildable.

Launch Date: October 1

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Kiehl's "Made for All" Body Cleanser

In honor of 167 years of business, the skin-care brand is offering a new body wash that's 95 percent naturally-derived and 100 percent biodegradable. Made with aloe vera and soap tree extract, Kiehl's states this product is for everyone over the age of three.

Launch Date: October 1

Price: $30

ESC: October Beauty Launches

invisibobble SPRUNCHIE

The hair accessories brand is adding a new style this month: the sprunchie. The product combines its classic hair ring with velvet fabric to hold hair and allow for a pain-free removal. 

Launch Date: October 1 

Price: $8

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Bath and Body Works Holiday Collections

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Bath and Body Works is launching its winter-themed offerings now. This year's lineup includes Sparkling Nights, Snowflakes and Cashmere (as seen above), Winterberry Wonder and Snowy Morning. Each collection includes a fine fragrance mist, body cream, body lotion, shower gel and the new glow dust body scrub.

Launch Date: October 1

Price: $12.50 - $18.50

ESC: October Beauty Launches

The Créme Shop x Hello Kitty Collaboration

The Créme Shop is bringing all of your favorite Hello Kitty characters to the beauty aisle. The full collection includes sheet masks, sleep masks (as seen above), hand cream, faux lashes, bath bombs and more. Plus, most of the products are under $10.

Launch Date: October 1

Price: $4 - $10

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream

Are you having trouble retaining hydration? The skin-care company is using its Active HydraMesh Technology to reduce a loss of moisture over the course of the day. Combined with Hyaluronic Acid, grape seed extract, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, the new cream infused hydration into the skin. 

Launch Date: October 4

Price: $43 for 1.7 FL OZ

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Eye Shadow Palette

The cult-favorite makeup brand launches a palette suited for your holiday needs. The new product includes 14 shades, including neutral, cool and metallic hues. You can apply each hue either wet or dry and easily create a glam smokey eye.

Launch Date: Available now on online and in stores on October 12th

Price: $45

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Atelier Cologne Musc Imperial

The fragrance brand is adding a new scent to its selection. With notes of blackcurrant, lavender, fig and cedar wood, it is a warm scent perfect for cold nights spent indoors.

Launch Date: October 2018

Price: $85

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Eleni & Chris Peeling Pen

The Scandinavian skin-care pros combine lactic and glycolic acid to provide gentle exfoliation to the skin. The product comes in a small pen, which you can use on the go. There's no water required! 

Launch Date: October 2018

ESC: October Beauty Launches

Wet 'N Wild Mega Glo Body Luminizer

This drugstore brand is bringing an affordable body highlighter to a Walmart near you. The product comes in three shades and states that it's a cheaper version of Fenty's Body Lava.

Launch Date: mid-October

