The British are putting their foot down when it comes to Princess Eugenie's wedding.

In a petition swirling around the internet, people are calling for the "House of Commons to urge the Government to commit no public money to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and to publish a report of all costs to taxpayers."

In other words, British citizens are saying their tax money won't be footing the bill for her upcoming wedding. If the people get their way, that means the Royal Family will have to personally fund the extravagant and pricey wedding—including security, which just alone is an estimated two million pounds.

While the over-the-top event is likely going to cost less than Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's £35 million pound ceremony, it is believed Eugenie's nuptials will come in at a price just as high as theirs considering her decision to marry at the same venue. Much of the wedding plan is similar to that of Meghan and Harry's, including the number of guests.