by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 7:00 AM
The gang's all here!
E!'s new topical series LADYGANG is bringing the hit podcast to our TV screens Oct. 28 and we are ready for all the truth, opinions and LOL moments these boss babes are bringing our way.
The trio comprised of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, say it like it is, and there's no topic that's off limits for these ladies. So what better way to get to know the gang than with a little Q&A of our own?
Did you know that Becca's celebrity crush is funny man Larry David? Or that Keltie's a snort laugher? And you won't believe what happened on Jac's most embarrassing date!
Find out all that and more with our LADYGANG Q&A below!
BECCA TOBIN
Celebrity Crush: Larry David
Celebrity Style Icon: Sarah Jessica Parker
Favorite Guilty Pleasure TV Show: Real Housewives of anywhere
Most Used Emoji: Poop
Most embarrassing date you've ever been on: None
Favorite She-EO (female CEO/boss lady): Hillary Kerr
Most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction you've ever had: I was dancing in a latex bodysuit on Glee one day and the whole thing ripped down the side while everyone was watching me dance.
Biggest Turn-Off: Cheap people
Best Piece of Relationship Advice You've Ever Gotten: The "little things" matter.
If You Weren't on the LADYGANG, What Job Would You Love to Do?: Live off of a trust fund and travel the world :)
What's Your Weirdest Habit or Secret Talent?: I can name all the presidents in order
KELTIE KNIGHT
Celebrity Crush: Jennifer Lopez
Celebrity Style Icon: Jonathan Van Ness
Favorite Guilty Pleasure TV Show: Fixer Upper (I love you Joanna Gaines!)
Most Used Emoji: Face palm
Most embarrassing date you've ever been on: All of them because I am a snort laugher
Favorite She-EO (female CEO/boss lady): Hillary Kerr- she's been on the LadyGang podcast twice and I adore her!
Most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction you've ever had: Pretty much everything I wore from 2003-2013, but I had the Nicole Kidman powder oops on the red carpet at Music Cares- where I thought I looked soooo cute and had white powder all over my face!
Biggest Turn-Off: Laziness
Best Piece of Relationship Advice You've Ever Gotten: Naked Stretching (if you don't know, now you know!)
If You Weren't on the LADYGANG, What Job Would You Love to Do?: I would continue my day job as a tv host, but also open a farm with tons of baby animals.
What's Your Weirdest Habit or Secret Talent?: I'm weird in general, but singing songs to my dog when I bathe her, talking to my plants to help them grow and using my label maker to label, EVERYTHING.
JAC VANEK
Celebrity Crush: Brett Eldredge & Clay Matthews
Celebrity Style Icon: Rihanna because she doesn't give a f--k and her favorite accessory is a glass of wine.
Favorite Guilty Pleasure TV Show: The Bachelor & Love Island
Most Used Emoji: Snarky Jac in emoji form
Most Embarrassing Date: Oh man, there are too many to count. One guy had explosive diarrhea on a first date. He was in the bathroom for legitimately 30 minutes, and I finished two glasses of wine in that time. He finally admitted what happened after he kissed me when he dropped me off, which I'm still confused about (like…how can you make out when your butthole is leaking?!). He asked me out again and I gave him a second chance because I'M A GOOD PERSON.
Favorite SHE-EO: Bethenny Frankel & Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of Bumble
Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction: Nothing toooooo embarrassing, but Becca likes to remind me when my camel toe is showing when I have nothing to cover my waist with….asshole.
Biggest Turn Off: When an adult man refers to himself as a "boy". Using the wrong you're / your or their / there / they're. Spelling you "u". Saying "lol" unironically. Green text bubbles. V-necks. Psychopaths.
Watch the premiere of LADYGANG Sunday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 p.m., only on E!
