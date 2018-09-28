Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Samsung
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are seriously #CoupleGoals.
The two actors may be immersed in drama all the time on set, but their love story in real life is much more of a feel-good romance. They recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary and are still going strong, as was made clear from their loving interactions and chemistry at a charity event in New York City Thursday night.
Mariska and Peter attended the star-studded 2018 Samsung Charity Gala, where Mariska was honored with the Champion of Hope award for her work with the Joyful Heart Foundation. She used her platform to draw attention to the courage and strength of countless victims of sexual assault.
At the event, Peter introduced his wife with a loving and heartfelt opening. He praised his other-half for her impressive accomplishments and gushed about her on stage.
As if the Younger star's love for his wife wasn't obvious from the get-go, he pointed out to the audience that if he sounded too intimate, it's because he's her husband. "Just in case you thought things were getting a little weird," he teased.
Mariska of course is best known for her role as NYPD Lieutenant Olivia Benson on TV. Peter joked that she has been on SVU "since 1896," but on a more serious note, he acknowledged that the show inspired her to speak out on behalf of victims of sexual violence.
The fan mail she received from the show wasn't typical fan mail. In fact, it was from victims of rape and assault confiding in the actress. "She's been doing this for a long time," before #MeToo came into existence, he stated. Mariska founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, with the mission to end sexual violence forever.
When Mariska accepted the award, they shared a long hug. In her acceptance speech, she called herself a very lucky woman. She also took the time to recognize the courage she witnessed earlier that day when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in Washington D.C. The actresss added that if a woman doesn't speak out or is afraid to speak out, it doesn't mean she isn't brave as well.
Mariska and Peter first met on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in 2001, and have hit it off ever since. They welcomed their first son, August, in 2006, and then adopted two more children to make the Hargitay-Hermann family a party of five.
