Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
This week, celebrity style was pure magic.
We're talking vibrant colors, gravity-defying silhouettes, sparkling gowns and royal-worthy looks. Beyond wearing a pretty outfit and posing for cameras, Hollywood's A-listers were creating moments on the red carpet that garnered closer looks and admiration. They aren't the most wearable looks, but they're inspirational in their design. Scrolling through the week's photos was like a walk through a fashion museum—pure spectacle.
Just take Danai Gurira, who attended the premiere of season 9 of The Walking Dead in a black and white structural dress from Iris van Herpen with Christian Louboutin heels. Between the shape and print of the garment, the look is so striking and unique that you may find yourself staring at it.
However, she wasn't the only one to stun. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker also brought their magical style to the forefront with awing looks.
Take a look at the best dressed celebrities of the week below, then vote on your favorite!
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Bella Hadid
The model attended the Naked Heart Gala Dinner in Paris, France wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with AS29 diamond earrings.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther actress' Iris van Herpen dress takes ruffles to an extreme, creating an striking look worthy of a museum.
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
This Giles Deacon gown brought romance and fantasy to the streets of the West Village.
Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET
Cynthia Erivo
In honor of Q 85: A Music Celebration of Quincy Jones, Cynthia stunned in vibrant hues on the red carpet.
Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
The model chose a sparkling, tangerine orange gown for a cocktail party hosted by YouTube.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Mandy Moore
White has proven to be a hue you can wear year round. The This Is Us demonstrated how in a structural dress from Dice Kayak with an equally standout purse and black platform heels.
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for L'Oreal
Duckie Thot
The Sudanese-Australian model, who is now the face of L'Oreal Paris, demonstrated a new way to show your figure in a dress with epic cutouts.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Dakota Johnson
For the premiere of Bad Times at the El Royale, the actress chose a polka dot dress with a deep V-neckline and white heels.
Christian Vierig/GC Images
Kat Graham
Celebrities continue to prove that suits are a fall staple. The Vampire Diaries actress does it well in grey suiting with cat-eye sunglasses and a red lip.
Splash News
Taraji P. Henson
The Empire star celebrated the launch of her nonprofit, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, in a red mini dress with Tamara Mellon heels.