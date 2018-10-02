See the Racy Photos That Got Lana and Rusev in Trouble With the WWE on Total Divas

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lana will do anything to get back on TV, even if it means risking it all at work.

In this clip from Wednesday's' all-new Total Divas, Lana and Rusev get called into talent relations director Mark Carrano's office after their racy photo shoot goes viral.

"I get a call to go to Carrano's office," Lana admits to the camera. "Ugh, back at the principal's office."

"So you guys had a pretty interesting weekend, huh?" Carrano asks the couple. "I'm not a big Twitter guy as you know or Instagram, but the one that I found which was really cool was this one on celebrities uncovered naked, nude photos."

As Carrano proceeds to scroll through the NSFW images, the couple begins to squirm, but not so fast Carrano, it's not what you think!

"Well, we were doing a publicity stunt to promote our movie that is coming out, but the funny part is that we weren't really, really, really naked," Lana explains. "And you gotta trust us on this one," Rusev insists. "You gotta believe us," Lana adds.

Watch

!Total Divas Recap: Season 8, Episode 2

Lana, Rusev, Total Divas 803

E!

"Hey, did anybody call and say, 'Hey Mark, FYI we're doing this so you can cover our tails so we all don't get in trouble,'" Carrano scolds the wrestlers.

Despite the faux nude photo shoot, the WWE boss reminds Lana and Rusev about the company's guidelines.

"Guys, we work at a PG company. This is unacceptable," Carrano maintains. "What are the eight year old girls who follow you think about this?"

At the end of the day, it all came down to keeping communication open and giving the big boss a heads up.

See Lana and Rusev get reprimanded for their risky photos in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Couples , WWE , Wrestling , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Mila Kunis, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mila Kunis Is a PCAs Finalist Thanks to The Spy Who Dumped Me, But That's Not Her Only Funny Film to Date: See Them All Now!

Jenny Slate, Venom Premiere

Fashion Police

Shawn Mendes

There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back From a PCAs Win Thanks to His Loyal Fans

Trinity Fatu, Total Divas 803

Watch Trinity Fatu's Husband Purge Their Home of Sweets on Total Divas

ESC: Best Dressed, Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Is "Floored" By PCAs Finalist News, But Black Panther Fans Definitely Aren't

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.